Headway fancied for Mumbai feature

Mumbai: The S.K. Sunderji-trained Headway (Nicky Mackay up), who is unbeaten here, wiil garner the maximum support in the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class III, rated 40 to 66 (20 to 39 eligible) and the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Judy Blue Eyes 1, Julio Cesaro 2, Falconette 3

2. Walk The Talk 1, Highdare 2, Mr Honey 3

3. Aquarius 1, Safdar 2, Hodson’s Horse 3

4. Live By Night 1, Salvo 2, Bold Legend 3

5. Headway 1, Copper Queen 2, Hidden Gold 3

6. Menilly 1, Finalist 2, Monarch 3

7. Officer In Command 1, Power Of Neath 2, American Odessey 3

Day’s Best: Judy Blue Eyes.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

