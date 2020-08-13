Health bulletin must have data on asymptomatic cases: HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge PIL panel of the High Court of Telangana on Thursday heard 18 PIL cases dealing with Covid situation in the State and alleged failure of the authorities to combat it effectively.

The panel comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy heard allegations which included failure on the part of the government in handling Covid cases with regard to number of oxygen beds allotted in the districts, number of tests conducted, inaction in preventing rampant profiteering by private corporate hospitals in treatment of Covid patients, availability of ventilators in Covid-designated hospitals, measures to make pandemic-related data available to public.

The panel asked the Chief Secretary on the accuracy of Rapid Antigen Tests carried out by government, and pointed out that report filed by the government was not complete. The Chief Secretary, appearing in the virtual court, informed the panel that 50 private hospitals were issued showcause notice for not complying with the directions issued by the government. Of them, 16 had replied. He also pointed out that action against two hospitals had been taken and earlier permission granted in favour of the erring institutions had been revoked. The panel wanted information with regard to action taken by expert committee and was informed that the Cabinet had taken decision to increase tests to 40,000 per day.

Vasudha Nagaraj, a petitioner’s counsel, pleaded that the government should consider granting permission to NGOs which applied for isolation centres. Another petitioner’s counsel Gandara Mohan Rao drew parallel with Delhi government that issued circulars to earmark number of beds provided by private hospitals for Covid patients.

Prabhakar Chikudu, counsel, submitted that there was lack of man power to tackle the pandemic. The panel reiterated certain directions — media bulletin should reflect number of primary and secondary contacts, number of asymptomatic and symptomatic cases should be indicated, government should continue to act upon the complaints received against private hospitals and they should take action according to law, police should ensure strict compliance of government orders. The panel made it clear that since the government had granted privilege to private hospitals they were duty bound to provide free service to poor.

Government should issue circulars similar to the Delhi government with regard to number of beds available in private hospitals. The bench directed the government to file complete report in a tabular form with regard to the number of oxygen beds allotted in each district and adjourned the matter to September 4.

‘Grant temporary registration’

Justice A Abhishek Reddy of Telangana High Court in a batch of writ petitions directed revenue authorities to grant temporary registration for sale deeds pertaining to agricultural dry land in Sy No.255, situated at Mamidipally village, Rangareddy district. The judge was hearing a batch of writ pleas filed against the government for refusing to register the properties on the ground that they were included in the prohibitory list under Section 22 A of Registration Act. The judge made it clear that the said document be reflected as provisional registration and the same was subject to result of the writ petition.

HC orders interim sta

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of Telangana High Court stepped in to stall alleged land encroachment over large stretches of land in various survey numbers of Bachupally village, Medchal Malkajgiri district. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed against GHMC for its failure to protect the land earmarked as park in the layout. Petitioner contended that the layout plan approved only 41 plots, but there were large scale encroachments towards southern side. The court while ordering notice to private respondents ordered interim stay on granting any permission for any party.

