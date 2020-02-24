Health camp for 200 children held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Miss Canada Telugu, Pravallika Vemuri along with Nrithyalayam and Dr Anand, conducted a health camp for the orphans of Saroor Nagar at Victoria Memorial Home and School, here on Saturday.

General and dental check up was conducted for around 200 children and complete blood count test for 100 children, according to a press release.

Anand requested every child to study well and make the country proud. He also thanked the sponsors, Sudha Vemuri, doctors, Joint Director, Hanumanthu Naik, Home Superintendent, Lakshmi Parvathi and team.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .