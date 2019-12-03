Health camp for congenital heart diseases held in Nizamabad 

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Hyderabad: Genesis Foundation in collaboration with HT Parekh Foundation organised a special health screening camp to identify children with Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD) at Nizamabad district hospital.

Facilitated by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the camp screened close to 125 children, of which 42 children were diagnosed with CHD. Genesis Foundation will help children diagnosed with heart ailments undergo surgeries, a press release said.

The screening camp was held in Nizamabad to reach out to children located in remote areas and provide them with treatment services. “Every year, over 2,50,000 children are born with CHD in India making it responsible for 10 per cent child mortality in the country,” R Srivatsan, Program Manager, Pediatric Cardiology, Genesis Foundation. Already, the foundation facilitated treatment of more than 2,300 children and more would be provided with procedures in the coming years.

“In most cases, children after getting timely treatment for CHD can live a healthy life without any further medication,” said Ziaa Lalkaka, head, HT Parekh Foundation.

