Health camp for multiple sclerosis patients on Jan 5 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Hyderabad: In an initiative aimed at providing health care facilities to persons suffering from multiple sclerosis, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), Hyderabad chapter is organising a special health screening camp on January 5. The annual health check-up for people with multiple sclerosis (PwMS) will be held at Tenet Diagnostics, Road No 2, Banjara Hills.

The tests that will be available for PwMS include liver function test, CBS, CUE, FBS, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine-serum, total cholesterol, TSH, HBAIC, Vitamin D, abdomen ultrasound, chest X-ray, ECG and Vitamin B12 test. The PwMS should come to the diagnostic facility empty stomach for the above tests.

The original cost of the entire health package is Rs 3,286 but PwMS will have to pay Rs 1,000 while the rest of the amount will be paid by the MSSI. Apart from patients, the MSSI Hyderabad chapter is also offering the package for care givers of PwMS for Rs 2,300.

A special breakfast for PwMS who turn-up at the diagnostic facility for the health check-up is also organised. For more details visit [email protected] or www.msssocietyindia.org

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter