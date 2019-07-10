Health camp held for police personnel in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:37 am 1:39 am

Hyderabad: A health camp for the personnel of the City Armed Reserve Police was organised at the CAR campus at Petlaburj in the old city on Wednesday.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar inaugurated the camp held with the support of Apollo Hospitals. Senior doctors including cardiologist Dr. Narayana Rao, orthopaedician Dr. Harinath, ophthalmologist Dr. Prashanth Gupta and physician Dr. Vinay were present. Around 300 police personnel including women consulted the doctors at the camp.

The Commissioner also inspected all the vehicles of police stations of the Hyderabad City Police and expressed satisfaction over their maintenance, a press release stated.

