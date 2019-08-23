Health check-up for cab and auto drivers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals (formerly MaxCure Hospitals) as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has launched free health check-up initiative exclusively for cab and auto drivers. The initiative in collaboration with 92.7 Big FM, offers complete health check-up to drivers, worth Rs. 2,550 at Medicover Hospital branches located in Madhapur and near Secretariat.

Head Business Operations, Medicover Hospitals, Mahesh Degloorkar and Radio Jockey Shekhar Pasha from Big FM launched the health check-up coupons on Friday. The health check-up will cover a battery of diagnostic tests including complete blood picture, ECG, serum cholesterol, serum creatinin, abdomen ultrasound scanning and physician consultation.

To avail the facility, cab and auto drivers must call RJ Shekar Pasha between 5 pm and 9 pm to answer questions on health and win these coupons. “We meet cab and auto drivers daily in our day-to-day life. They have a hectic schedule and hardly have time to get a health check done. Our initiative will help detect ailments at the earliest,” said Mahesh Degloorkar.