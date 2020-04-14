Health dept conducts thermal screening in containment zones in Warangal

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Warangal Urban: The health department has launched door-to-door screening and thermal scanning of residents in each containment zone in Warangal city to identify the Covid-19 suspects/patients on Tuesday.

According to the officials, 108 health teams have covered 5055 houses and conducted screening to 21,190 persons. The screening is conducted to the people residing within one km radius of affected house (house of the positive case) in the containment zones. There are 15 containment zones in Warangal city, while the total number of the positive cases identified so far is 23. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said that the State government had sent a total of 20 thermal scanners to the district. Three medical officers are supervising the teams that are conducting the screening tests.

Meanwhile, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy and Police Commissioner V Ravinder have visited the Kakatiya colony which was declared as the containment zone in the city. They have appealed to residents not to come out of the houses. Collector has enquired whether the residents are getting the vegetables through the mobile markets or not.

