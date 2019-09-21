Health, education my priority: Adilabad ZP Chairperson

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:32 pm

Adilabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Janardhan Rathod is determined to give paramount importance to health and education sectors that continue to struggle despite spending huge funds. The 47-year-old aims to improve connectivity and irrigation facilities of the parent district. In an exclusive interview with Santosh Padala, he shares his plans to develop the district and to address its challenges.

You are the maiden politician to become ZP Chairperson from Lambada, a tribal community hailing from remote Narnoor mandal. Which are your priority sectors?

I bagged the opportunity to serve the public with the blessings of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister KT Rama Rao. I am laying special focusing on health and education as the district is still deprived of good medical services. I am making efforts to ensure quality services to tribals in Agency areas.

What is your action plan to improve these two sectors?

As part of my action plan, I am inspecting government-run hospitals and all primary health centres in order to check quality of medical services. Recently, I visited Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences-Adilabad and enquired about services. I am bringing issues, if any, to the notice of the authorities concerned and am trying to address the challenges.

As many as 100 additional beds and 1,000 bed sheets were made available for patients coming to the medical college in the wake of viral fevers, with the help of funds from Zilla Parishad. Similarly, efforts are on to improve infrastructure of hospitals that reel under poor amenities and fail to deliver the best.

How will you revive education sector?

I want to make basic amenities available at government educational institutions and ensure quality education. I have already identified some schools that require attention and renovation. A few schools are in dilapidated condition and they must be repaired. I am taking steps to ensure teachers discharge their duties efficiently.

A major portion of habitations belonging to Adilabad are still not equipped with basic needs and roads, making life difficult for countrymen. How will you address this?

In this direction, I am preparing an action plan. Many villages of Narnoor and many mandals, inhabited by tribals, badly need road infrastructure. Dwellers often remain disconnected from the mainstream. I will request minister concerned to grant funds to bring respite to the rural folks.

Agriculture has been the prime occupation of people in Adilabad. How do you strengthen this sector?

Tribals are being exploited by middlemen. They are unable to make profits in agriculture. However, marketing opportunities are going to be created for them soon. Purchasing of cotton produce by CCI (Cotton Corporation of India) would be carried out in Utnoor, Narnoor and Gudihathnoor from this year.

Likewise, I will strive hard for creating lift irrigation facilities for tribal habitations situated in highland, as promised at the time of elections. It is the need of the hour in the tribal belt. Gadiguda and Narnoor will prosper in agriculture if a facility is set up at Vempalli village. I am planning to urge Chief Minister to sanction funds for the project.

Tell us about your education background, motivation to venture into politics and future plans?

I pursued BA from Utnoor Degree College. I ventured into politics by resigning to the post of Assistant Director of Survey and Land Record Department, Kumram Bheem Asifabad after serving for 28 years, with a sole objective to serve the people. I believe I can live up to expectations of the public.

I hope my experience as a leader of Joint Action Committee of government employees, Utnoor unit, during Telangana movement, would help me in shining in politics. I founded voluntary organisation ‘Janamtho Manam’ for serving the community.

