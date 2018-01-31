Kavitha seeks health facilities for Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: For providing better healthcare facilities in her Parliamentary Constituency, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha on Tuesday met Health Minister C Laxma Reddy and submitted proposals for necessary budgetary allocations.

The Minister responded positively and assured to resolve proposals from the MP including upgrading the District General Hospital from 500 beds to 700 beds, besides setting up a 100-bed hospital in Kortula, wellness centres in Nizamabad and Jagtial.

During an extensive review of healthcare facilities in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, Kavitha sought a medical college in Jagtial which the Minister promised to sanction. Proposals were submitted for sanction of two additional ambulances in Jagtial, one additional ambulance in Nizamabad, 30-bed community healthcare centre in Nandipet, and also filling vacant posts in hospitals at Nizamabad, Bodhan and Jagtial.

Kavitha emphasised the need for setting up an incinerator for safe disposal of biomedical waste in Nizamabad District Hospital. She asked officials to expedite construction of Mother and Child Healthcare Centre in Jagtial, for which land has been identified. She also urged construction of a building and recruitment of staff for government nursing college at Bodhan.

While the MP sought dialysis centres in Nizamabad, Bodhan and Jagtial, Laxma Reddy assured her that it would be established at Bodhan and Jagtial by next month. She also urged the government to increase supply of medicines to meet the demand in government hospitals.

Principal Secretary for Health Shanti Kumari, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Vakati Karuna, Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy, Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) Managing Director Venugopal Rao and others were present.