‘Health management must for women’

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) conducted an awareness programmes on ‘Health and Hygiene for Women’, a step towards healthy living at Nampallly coaching depot on Thursday.

The programme had the presence of a big gathering of Coaching Depot, Carriage & Workshop and Environment & House Keeping Management and women contract employees undertaking various jobs in railway units.

Addressing the gathering, Jayanthi Mallya, rresident, SCRWWO, stressed on the importance of health management in day to day life particularly for women because they are the lifeline of their families.

“Women should invariably take time to maintain their health, towards which adequate care should be taken,” she added.

