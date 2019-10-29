Health officials gear up to control seasonal flu in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: With the onset of winter season just months away, senior district surveillance officers and public health experts have stressed on the need to observe precautions that will go a long way in handling a possible spread of seasonal flu. In general, majority of Indian States including Telangana witness two peaks of swine flu- from January to March and another one post-monsoon season i.e. between August and October. However, the delayed monsoons in Hyderabad could trigger surge in cases of swine flu in the coming days, public health officials said.

The last few months had tested the health care machinery in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts with the increase in number of dengue and malaria cases. Following that experience, the health officials here are anticipating a similar spurt in cases of swine flu from December that is likely to continue till February.

A major reason for the spurt in cases of swine flu is overcrowding, especially in urban and semi-urban areas. There is also a high attack rates in college hostels, schools, religious congregation or gathering, residential hostels of schools etc.

Seasonal vaccines



According to doctors, a healthy individual would be able to recover fully from swine flu infection through regular medication. However, complications could arise when high risk groups test positive for swine flu. The high risk groups include pregnant women, infants, elderly, immune-deficient persons, persons who are recovering or undergoing medical illness or a surgery and those on long-term medication like persons living with cardiovascular ailments, hypertension and diabetes.

“Seasonal vaccines usually provide immunity for 6 to 8 months. Usually, doctors prescribe seasonal flu vaccines only to individuals in the high risk group. Healthy individuals can recover from seasonal flue by administration of Oseltamivir, popularly known as Tamiflu,” district surveillance officials said. Seasonal flu vaccines are only available at private health care establishments and the cost for a single vaccine varies between Rs. 600 and Rs. 800.

