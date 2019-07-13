Health officials raid chicken centres in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Nizamabad: Municipal health officials conducted raids on plastic carrybag sellers and chicken centres on Saturday here and imposed fines on shopkeepers. Nizamabad Municipal Health Officer (MHO) Sajeed Ali and his team conducted raids on plastic carrybag shops at Rashtrapathi Road and DSS Complex on Saturday morning, and unearthed a huge quantity of plastic carrybags, which are banned. The MHO imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 on the shop keepers.

After this, the MHO team conducted raids on chicken centres, which were selling chicken on Saturday at Ahmadi Market, and seized 20 kg of chicken at Naaz chicken centre. The officials poured phenyle on the seized material and sent it to the dumping yard.

MHO Sajid Ali said that plastic carrybag sellers should follow the guidelines and sell only those carrybags, which are permitted. He also asked the chicken centre owners to keep their shops closed on Saturday and warned them that if they sold chicken, the municipal officials would take action against them, he added.

In these raids, sanitary inspectors Jai Kumar, Prashanth, Nataraj Goud, Mahipal, and jawans Ramulu, Naresh, Lathif, Srinivas and Narsimhulu participated.

