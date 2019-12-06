Health officials told to minimise MMR in Medak

By | Published: 12:44 am

Medak: Collector, Medak K Dharma Reddy expressed his anger over the increase in maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the district hospitals this year. After knowing that 11 mothers died during the delivery in the first eight months of the financial year against the previous year’s 10 deaths in 12 months, Reddy said that the deaths were the result of negligence by the doctors in assessing each and every pregnant woman’s health status. He held a review meeting with doctors and health department officials at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Though there was a proper mechanism in place to enroll each and every pregnant woman in the very first month of pregnancy, the Collector said the deaths of new mothers were reported despite being under the regular observation of Asha Workers and ANMs. The deaths were reported because of lack of proper assessment of pregnant cases, he noted.

Asking the officials to take proper care in the coming days to restrict MMR, Reddy said that he will initiate stern action if the deaths continue to be reported in government hospitals in the district. The Collector also instructed the DM&HO Venkateshwar to invite the management of private nursing homes to such meetings so that they can also asses the deliveries being performed at private hospitals. The officials were also directed to monitor the deliveries in private hospitals regularly.

