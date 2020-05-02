Health profile on cards for Telangana police

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Amidst Covid-19 pandemic scare, Telangana police department has started an exercise to maintain the health profile of 60,000 police personnel across the State for taking necessary precautionary measures.

Though the department has been contemplating to compile a health profile for the last several months, it did not materialise due to various reasons. But Covid-19 has prompted the department to expedite the process for the safety of the staff. Moreover, four persons from the department have so far tested positive for the coronavirus.

The plan is to build a comprehensive database on the health status of the personnel at all levels right from senior officials to Home Guards.

As part of its exercise, the department is sending a link to each person asking them to open it for filling up details pertaining to their health. Once the link is opened, details of blood pressure, diabetics and a list of other health problems pop-up to enable the staff to click it by saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’. If a constable or an official is facing blood pressure, he or she should also mention since how long they have been suffering from.

As of now, the department has collected details of over 25,000 personnel and the exercise is expected to be completed within a week, officials said. Details would also be shared with Arogya Bhadratha, one of the welfare wings of the police department to ensure medical reimbursement scheme to the staff. If any individual is found to be suffering from serious ailment in the health profile, necessary steps will be taken to confine to office only duties instead of deploying for the field level work.

The data would also enable the department to take more steps to ensure that the staff overcomes the stress during their daily work. A circular was already issued to the Commissioners of Police and the Superintendents of Police in the district concerned to allow the staff, who attained 50 years and above to do office work only in wake of Covid-19 virus.

