Health profiling of all Telangana residents soon

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:49 am

Chintamadaka: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday announced that the Telangana Health Profile Project, a comprehensive health evaluation programme for people in the State, will be launched from Chintamadaka, the village where he was born.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who visited the bedecked village that wore a festive look on Monday, spent more than half a day going around it, meeting old friends, calling on families of his teachers amid several other activities.

He said the Health Profile Project will also be implemented in Sitarampally and Machapur villages, that were earlier part of Chintamadaka panchayat before reorganization of districts and mandals in the State.

Addressing Chintamadaka residents during an ‘Atmiya Sammelan’ in the village, Chandrashekhar Rao also said that a second round of the Kanti Velugu programme will be held in the village to cover anyone who was left out of the first round, either on account of their absence during the programme or for some other reasons.

Extension to entire Telangana

Declaring that the Health Profile Project is something he had been wanting to implement, he said after it is implemented in the village, it will be extended to the rest of Siddipet Assembly constituency of which Chintamadaka forms a part. After that, the programme will cover the rest of the State.

Once digitized, the health records of everyone in Telangana will be accessible at the click of a mouse button which will aid in quick and more efficient treatment in the case of anyone requiring medical attention as their updated health history can be accessed quickly by doctors.

“No other State in the country has embarked on such an innovative and gigantic exercise,” the Chief Minister said. “Health profile databases are available only in a few developed countries like the USA,” he said.

Rs 10L for each family

At the meeting, where he was formally welcomed by former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, who spent the past few days here in the village, speaking with people to find out what they and the village needed, Chandrashekhar Rao announced that each family in Chintamadaka will be eligible to seek benefits totalling up to Rs 10 lakh and the funds can be used for any income-generating enterprise.

“You can start one, two or three activities. Just make sure you consult the elders and those experienced to make sure your investments yield results. Youth for instance, can purchase tractors, paddy planters and earn income, offering services to farmers. Whatever that you choose to do, the district administration will deliver,” he said.

After lunch at the Peddamma temple, he went around the village and inspected it by going through every street in Chintamadaka.

