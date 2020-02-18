Health profiling of students launched in Medchal

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:16 am

Hyderabad: In an attempt to realise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s ‘Aarogya Telangana’ dream, TRS leaders led by Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy took up health profiling of students studying in about 50 government schools in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, they handed over digital health cards comprising health profile to students at a ceremony on Monday marking the 66th birthday of the Chief Minister.

Special team led by Rajashekhar Reddy collaborated with a private healthcare solutions company which conducted diagnostic tests on 36 different parameters on students of 48 government schools and also people living in 14 villages in Medchal Malkajgiri district for more than a month. They collected the data which has been computerised using advanced technology including artificial intelligence and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT).

A system was developed such that the data can be updated regularly using a mobile application. Accordingly, the data was encrypted into health data cards comprising chips. “The data collection was taken up as per the Personal Data Protection Act and details pertaining to individuals who underwent diagnostic tests will be protected,” assured Rajashekhar Reddy. He said the data in the health cards will come in handy for the card holders in case of any emergency.

Further, Rajashekhar Reddy said the technology developed for health profiling of students and other individuals, helped them prepare a system to mentor non-governmental organisations, healthcare professionals and community leaders to lead the healthcare transformation in the State. Around 4,800 students from 48 government schools, were screened under the programme.

