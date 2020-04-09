Health survey held in Karimnagar, Huzurabad

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Karimnagar: Medical teams carried out health survey in Karimnagar and Huzurabad towns on Thursday. Teams comprising doctor, supervisors, ANMs and ASHA workers visited each and every house and tested people with infrared thermometer. Around 21 medical teams conducted survey in Mukarampura and Kashmirgadda areas of Karimnagar, where ten Indonesian preachers toured last month. A total of 4,005 persons staying in 1,207 houses were tested.

Meanwhile, health checkup was done on 5,053 persons of 1,402 houses in Huzurabad where three Covid-19 positive cases were reported. Though surveys were already carried out in these areas, it was repeated on Thursday to check spread of coronavirus.

On the other hand, 31 persons, who were in Satavahana University quarantine facility, have now been shifted to home quarantine as they were tested negative for coronavirus after 14 days of isolation.

While discharging them from quarantine, they were asked to stay at home and approach doctors if they developed cough, cold and fever.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .