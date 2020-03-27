Health wing identifies contacts of Covid-19 positive TS doctors

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: The State health officials have kept the family members of the 41-year-old-male doctor, who along with his 36-year-old wife tested positive for Covid-19, under strict isolation. While the wife of the 41-year-old doctor has tested positive, his mother tested negative while the test results of his father and 2 children are awaited. Nearly four persons from Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, where the 41-year-old doctor had visited, also have been kept under strict home quarantine.

According to health officials, the male doctor travelled to Tirupathi by Indigo flight at 10.30 am on March 17 and visited Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) to meet a doctor. Later on the same day, he returned back to Hyderabad at 7.05 pm Indigo flight and stayed at home on March 18 and 19.

On March 20, the doctor visited Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda for an hour and went back home because he was not feeling well. On March 21, he developed symptoms and took medication and on March 24, he along with his wife went to Gandhi Hospital and tested positive.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old patient from Qutbullapur, Medchal district, travelled to Delhi from Hyderabad in Sampark Kranthi Express on March 14 and came back on March 18 from Delhi in Telangana Express. He immediately developed cold and fever and went home in auto with his son. Later, he consulted a doctor at Quthbullapur and was administered with Zxythromycine and Dolo 650. On March 25, the 49-year-old self-reported to Gandhi Hospital and tested positive on March 26.

