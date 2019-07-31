Healthcare services hit across Telangana as doctors protest against NMC Bill

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Health care facilities in all the State-run hospitals in Hyderabad and in the districts took a hit on Wednesday as doctors boycotted non-essential or elective medical duties protesting against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bills 2019.

With senior government doctors and private clinics and nursing homes also extending their full support to the one-day medical strike from 6 am on Wednesday and to continue till 6 am on Thursday, the one-day Indian Medical Association (IMA) strike-call had a significant impact on the health care facilities.

The outpatient services at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital (OGH), which attracts anywhere between 2,000 patients and 2,500 patients on a daily basis were affected, as senior doctors and medicos participated in dharnas and protest rallies against NMC Bill from early hospital working of Wednesday.

The Resident Doctors of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) also joined the one-day medical bandh. Over 100 elective surgeries that were lined-up to be taken-up at NIMS and another 150 elective surgeries at Gandhi Hospital and OGH were postponed due to non-availability of staff.

“All our senior doctors have worked today. In fact, holidays and leaves of senior doctors were cancelled and everybody reported to duties. We managed to provide services at the emergency wings normally,” maintained Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr P Sravan Kumar.

The members of the State-unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday said the strike was successful and complete. The president of IMA, TS unit, Dr Pratap Reddy said that after the one-day medical bandh, the doctors in the State, including private and State-run hospitals, will continue to protest in one form or other till the NMC Bill 2019 is withdrawn.

The Telangana State Junior Doctors Association (TSJUDA) and Resident Doctors of NIMS pointed out that opposition to the NMC Bill will continue through protests. “We will resume normal duties from Thursday, but will continue to protest by participating in dharnas till the NMC Bill is stalled,” Dr Naresh, TSJUDA, Osmania Medical College, said.

The IMA medical bandh also impacted health care services across the districts in the State with junior and senior doctors participating in the boycott of all the elective duties.