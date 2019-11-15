Healthy breakfast for govt schoolkids in Hyderabad, Vizag

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in collaboration with Gland Pharma Limited, launched a breakfast programme for schoolchildren in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam on Thursday to mark Children’s Day.

The breakfast initiative will benefit nearly 7,500 students of government schools at Dundigal, Patancheru, Kandi, Duvvada and Parwada mandals of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Gland Pharma will sponsor the breakfast programme for two and half years.

“A nutritious breakfast to begin the day will help address hunger among schoolchildren and boost their learning outcomes by improving their concentration level. We are grateful to the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for permitting us to take the initiative,” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, regional president of Akshaya Patra Foundation (TS and AP), said.

The MD and CEO Gland Pharma, Srinivas Sadu, said it was a privilege to be with Akshaya Patra Foundation and contribute to the society. The breakfast initiative was launched by the Minister of Labour, Women and Child Development, Ch. Malla Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.