Healthy eating, smooth living

A wonderful city that Hyderabad is, it adapts quickly and easily to what people want – be it technology, fashion, lifestyle or healthy living – and caters to them as per their needs. In the past five years, Hyderabadis have become health-conscious. Browse any food app, out of 10 restaurants, we can find at least one restaurant which has a healthy eating option.

Earlier, when it came to food, the choice was only between vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. Later, we could see it expand to varied cuisines like North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Italian, American, Jain, and Rajasthani. Now, Hyderabadis have shifted to a new mode. With many individuals and NGOs promoting natural living and healthy living, vegan and millet options, too, have entered the market.

Geetha Somsekhar, a vegetarian-turned-vegan, shares her experiences which led her to take this step. “As I belong to a Vaishya family, we never had non-vegetarian since childhood. I was under the impression that I was not killing animals and was happy being a vegetarian; but, later, when I understood that being a vegetarian also leads to indirect animal abuse, I decided to turn to veganism,” says Geetha, who found it difficult initially as whenever she went out for lunch or dinner, she realised that Masala dosa has ghee and butter, and Biryani is served with Raitha.

“It was not working out for me. Later, I came to know about Terrasen Cafe – Poets And Oats restaurant at Banjara Hills which has a vegan option. Now, I take all my friends there regularly, and most of them have turned vegans too,” laughs Geetha.

While Geetha has her own experience, there are many others who have switched themselves to siridhaanyaalu and rural food. The restaurant Ahobilam Foods at Madhapur and Naivedhya Organic at Kalyan Nagar serve millets and organic food. Aparna Ramachandran, an IT employee, says, “At the age of 36, I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and doctors asked me to cut off white rice and suggested other options. It was not possible for me to prepare my diet at home, as per my nutritionist’s suggestions. Luckily, this restaurant at Madhapur came up and I was the first customer from my office to visit, and, now, most of my office people eat here when they plan a lunch outing,” shares Aparna.

As all restaurants run on a business module, a few regular restaurants like Desi Dibba, Vivaha Bhojanambu, Rayalaseema Ruchulu, Kritunga, and Ulavacharu have both options. Many mobile vans and eateries in different gullies, besides women entrepreneurs have picked up this concept of serving a healthy snack, beverages or tiffins – which is certainly a heart-warming change.