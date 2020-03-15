Healthy food at your doorstep

By | Published: 12:30 am 10:32 pm

It’s no secret that more and more restaurants are mushrooming on food delivering apps every day. The apps themselves offer a wide variety of cuisines to the customers, from authentic Hyderabadi biryani and Osmania biscuits, to Asian or Continental dishes, that are delivered to their doorstep.

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research revealed that Hyderabad has the least intake of added fat in the country, an indication that ‘healthy food’ seems to be on the mind of the Hyderabadis.

Now the question arises, what do health conscious people do with food delivery apps? That conundrum has been solved with such apps also offering healthy food. Healthy food also has variety of dishes. From healthy shawarma to khichdi are available from different restaurants through these apps. Khichdi is a common homely food as well as good for health.

‘Grandma’s Khichdi’ and ‘Khichdi experiment have different types of khichdis which are healthy for the body. Lehsuni Methi Khichdi, Brown rice sprouts khichdi and Panch dhan khichdi are some of the varieties here. ‘Grow Fit’ restaurant have the speciality of using brown rice which is healthy in nature. For making meals to biryani, this restaurant is using brown rice.

You can order brown rice chicken biryani, millet roti and khichdi from here. Brown rice which is believed to be high on health compared to white rice is the main feature of this food hub. Brown rice is gluten-free and also advised for diabetic patients. Restaurant ‘Burrito Bowl’ provides different types of healthy bowls to fill your tummy.

Their veg bowl provide you sauteed exotic vegetables, kidney beans, sweet corn, cheese, Mexican salsa and Iceberg with gluten free basmati rice. Non-vegetarians can also enjoy from here. They have a lime chicken bowl which has lime seasoned chicken steak with all other side dishes and rice just like the veg bowl.

Famous fitness centre group ‘Cult fit’ have a restaurant outlet, ‘Eat fit’ also have a variety of healthy foods. Eat fit also shows the allergen information of the dishes which you are searching for. Some restaurants such as ‘Healthie’ display the calories in each dishes in the food delivery apps.

This restaurant has food varieties from the Indian poha, sandwiches and Greek salad. Apart from the calories, they display the amount of protein, fat and carbs included in the food item. The restaurant have five outlets in Hyderabad. Helped by such food outlets in the city, one can enjoy the variety in taste while sitting at home and workplace through these delivery apps.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter