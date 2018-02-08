Hearing impaired man run over by train in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: In a tragic case, a hearing impaired man was reportedly run over by a train while crossing the tracks near the Moula Ali railway gate. Police said Y Subba Rao, 43, a mason from Church Colony in Malkajgiri, was found on the railway tracks near the Moula Ali gate around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, following which he was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment a couple of hours later. Police suspect Rao, who was hearing impaired, was crossing the tracks and did not hear the train coming.

In a separate incident, the Government Railway Police said the body of one person identified as K Vishal, 20, a hotel worker from Banjara Hills and a native of Rajasthan, was found on the tracks between Ghatkesar and Bibinagar around 7.20 am on Thursday. Police said Vishal was reportedly depressed over a love affair and had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train. His body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.