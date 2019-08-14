Hearing on Akbaruddin Owaisi case on Aug 22

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: A special ‘vakhalath’ holder Aleemuddin appeared before a local court in Nampally criminal court complex here on Wednesday on behalf of the MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi for his alleged hate speech case in 2012.

When the ‘vakalath’ holder appeared before the court, the petitioner and advocate K Karuna Sagar gave various documents including police complaint, Nirmal court conditional bail order etc., to him. The court posted the matter to August 22 for filing counter and hearing.

Based on a hate speech case that was registered against Akbaruddin on January 2, 2013, the police arrested him on January 8 and the charge-sheet was filed three years later. The trial in the case was yet to be commenced.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter