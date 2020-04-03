Heartfulness Institute serves the needy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:38 pm 9:39 pm

Hyderabad: Heartfulness Institute, Shri Ram Chandra Mission, is supporting the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate with 8,000 food packets every day for the lockdown period and further reaching out to 2,000 people on their own to provide them with lunch.

These 10,000 people who are impacted due to the shutdown are being provided with good quality lunch packed with extra hygiene and precaution and in time so that none of them miss their mealtime. The food is being prepared at the state-of-art kitchen at the self-sustained global headquarters of Heartfulness Institute at Kanha Shantivanam in Hyderabad.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, “We are thankful to Heartfulness Institute (Shri Ram Chandra Mission) and Daaji Guide of Heartfulness for coming forward and assisting us in this crucial time.”

The food packets are handed over to the administration at Kanha Shantivanam, who carry them in their vehicles to distribute to the needy in and around Ranga Reddy district. The impacted include daily wagers and others who are not able to earn their livelihood during the shutdown period.

