Heat reflective coatings for roofs

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: With mercury levels shooting up, most people resort to switching on the air conditioners, drop the curtains and try different things to beat the heat. And amidst all this, the electricity bill too shoots up, disrupting the monthly budget.

It is not just the domestic sector, but the commercial sector also feels the heat of operating air conditioners for long hours during summer. One of the most simple and effective ways of ensuring a cool ambience in the interiors and now exteriors as well, is to apply a reflective heat coating on the surface.

The market is now flooded with different variants of these heat reflective coating materials, which can be applied on different rooftops. More importantly, there are a few companies, which claim their products serve as leak proof agents as well.

With the advent of technology, there is lot of development in the efficiency of the products and many companies are assuring limited investments and maximum returns in terms of savings in the power bills.

Right from Hyderabad-based companies to corporate companies, there is wide variety of heat reflective coating products. Consumers can opt for the ones, which suit best for their structures, including houses, offices, factories and even pavements as well.

All these products were displayed at the Cool, Green and Power Roofs seminar held recently at Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad. Sun Shadow Technologies Private Limited claimed that its imported nano ceramic technology based heat shield coating comes with a five year warranty and cost payback in about four years.

With solar reflectivity of above 97 per cent, the company claimed the coating aids in drop in roof temperature and room temperature considerably. One litre coating covers 110 square feet to 130 square feet. The thickness of three coats (primer+ two coats) is 150 to 180 microns and there will be no heat island formations, it claimed.

For those looking at application of heat reflective coating on different roof tops, there are companies that cater to these requirements too. Thermogreen Cool Coat Private Limited offers cool coating for metal and concrete surfaces.

The company claims its products were used for coating a poultry farm roof top in Hyderabad and at an automobile unit in Vijayawada. It also said its products were applied for different trains, including Shatabdi Express, Mumbai and Flying Rani, Surat. Besides aiding in drop of temperatures, the company claims its product also facilitates as leak proof agents with longevity of eight plus years.

And, products like Solacoat can be applied for different requirements, including waterproof pavements, marine coatings etc. The company claims it can be applied for metal roofs, tiled roofs, water proof system and other structures. Its heat reflective all-in-one brick and concrete render coating system aids in preparation for new or refurbished brick and concrete walls, the company claimed.