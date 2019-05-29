Heat wave conditions in Telangana for three more days

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State continues to reel under scorching temperatures severely affecting normal life. The sweltering heat wave conditions are forcing people to remain indoors, even as the officials of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that the extreme weather conditions are likely to continue for at least three more days.

Heat wave conditions prevailed in a few pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Khammam, Medak, Nalgonda, Warangal, Peddapally, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in the State. Similar conditions are very likely to continue for another three days at isolated pockets in all the districts of Telangana.

On Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Hyderabad sizzled at 43.3 degrees. However, Adilabad district saw the highest temperature in the state, as mercury hit 46.3 degree Celsius, while other parts of the state like Nizamabad and Nalgonda saw an average maximum temperature of 45.9 and 45.5 degree Celsius respectively. Khammam, Medak, Hanamkonda and Ramagundam too recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius, where Medak recorded a deviation of about 5 degrees Celsius from normal.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) stated that Jaina in Jagtial district recorded highest day temperature of 47.5 degrees Celsius.