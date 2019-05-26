Heat wave scorches Telangana

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Telangana turned into one big furnace on Sunday with an apparently angry Sun relentlessly beating down the State. Such was the heat during the day that several locations turned into fire pits with officials reporting record breaking temperatures of 47 plus and 46 plus degrees Celsius.

Even as the Sun burnt down fiercer than ever on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not hold out much hope for relief over the next four days, predicting more of the same weather till May 30 (Thursday). It did, however, say there was a chance of some isolated thunderstorms in the State on Monday.On Sunday, the worst hit was Mancherial district with the Telangana State Development Planning Society reporting a logged high of 47.8 degrees in Nennal mandal.

The heat forced people to stay indoors right from morning, while miners working in the opencast and underground mines owned by Singareni Collieries Company Limited struggled to cope with the heat. Many of them working in the opencast mine said they experienced even higher temperatures, up by about two degrees or more than those reported on the surface. The highest ever temperature of 48.9 degrees was recorded in the district on May 21, 2015.

Meanwhile, several parts of the erstwhile Warangal district reeled under severe heat wave conditions with Ayyagaripalle village of Kuravi mandal recording 47.3 degrees, followed by Kommulavancha village of Narsimhulapet mandal (47.2), Danthalapalle and Upparigudem (46.3), Marripalligudem (46.9) and Bayyaram (45.7).Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner N Ravi Kiran, who directed officials to ensure adequate drinking water supply, appealed to the people to keep small containers of water outside their homes for birds and animals.Duddula Srinivas, a resident of Gokul Nagar in Hanamkonda, said, “Even the air conditioners are not working properly due to the high temperatures”.

Hottest day in Hyderabad

The usual buzz of Sunday went missing and denizens chose to remain indoors with the sun choosing the weekend to unleash its ferocity.So merciless was the weather from the early hours that many a morning walkers preferred to retrace their steps from the tracks. By noon, the mercury shot up to this season’s highest of 44.9 degrees Celsius. Bereft of any activity, most of the otherwise busy city roads wore a deserted look and same happened to be the scene at shopping arcades, multiplexes and eateries.

But, the sweltering heat did not spare even those choosing to stay indoors in hope of a reprieve, with air-coolers and conditioners failing to beat the heat that turned cruel by afternoon. In most parts of Hyderabad, the mercury remained well above 44 degrees Celsius, while in some colonies it inched close to the 45 degrees Celsius-mark, the highest so far this year.According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, day temperatures peaked at Madhapur and Pashamylaram, both areas logging in the highest of 44.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Ameerpet (44.8 degrees Celsius) and Moulali (44.4 degrees Celsius).Madhapur incidentally remained the hottest spot in the city for the last three days, registering 43.4, 44.1 and 44.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.The average temperatures recorded in the city by India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Begumpet was 43.4 degrees Celsius. According to officials, this was the highest temperature recorded this season so far.