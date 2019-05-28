Heat wave taking severe toll on lives in Telangana

By | Published: 1:13 am

Hyderabad: The scorching heat wave that gripped Telangana for the past few weeks has been taking a toll not just on the day to day activities of the people but also resulted in deaths of several people, reportedly due to health issues related to the intense heat. While official figures on such deaths are hard to come by, reports from different districts point to the heat wave impacting health and causing loss of lives. Three persons were reported to have lost their lives to heat wave induced health issued in Kumrum Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts on Tuesday.

In the first instance, Gajireddy Nagesh (40), a daily wager employed under a NREGS work at Godavalli village in Asifabad mandal, was reported to have suffered from a sunstroke while at work. Though he was rushed to a government hospital, he passed away while undergoing treatment.

In the other two incidents, the victims were much older. While Daggula Suresh (63) from Yapal in Mandamarri town and Nallagonda Mutthavva (92) a resident of Marutinagar also in Mandamarri town, succumbed sunstroke while being treated at a government hospital, Mutthavva’s family said she suffered from the impact of excessive heat and passed away.

Meanwhile, reports from erstwhile Karimnagar put the toll from the heat at a much higher figure for the district with reports of people going to hospitals suffering from dehydration and sunstroke effects. Though officials did not confirm that all the deaths were as a result of heat related complications, it is learnt that so far, at least 20 persons have lost their lives in the district this summer from heat related complications with 15 deaths being reported from different parts of the district on Monday alone.

The deaths were reported from Vennampalli, Sharadhanagar, Jyothinagar, Julapalli, Kalwacherla, Gundaram, Godavarikhani, Pavanpalli, Kapuvada, Kurikyala, Pachunur, Veenavanka, and Erukulla villages.

Meanwhile, in erstwhile Khammam district, reports said that as many as 45 people have lost their lives to heat related issues. Many of the victims were aged between 50 and 80 years while some other victims were aged between 35 and 50 years. According to information gathered from different parts of the district, the soaring temperatures claimed 12 lives on Monday alone while eight persons died on Sunday. These deaths were preceded by seven on May 23 and two on May 20.

Thirty six persons in Nalgonda, 35 in Suryapet and 15 in Yadadri Bhongir district are also reported to have lost their lives due to heat related ailments.