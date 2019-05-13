Heat wave warning for Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The State is likely to face another bout of heat wave conditions for three days commencing Wednesday. The highest day temperatures hovered around 44 degree Celsius in several places including Adilabad, Nizamabad and Ramagundam on Monday. The IMD issued an alert on Monday stating that heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kumrum Bhim Asifabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts. The heat wave conditions are being attributed to northwesterly winds. Accordingly, the officials advised people to avoid venturing outside during the day.

