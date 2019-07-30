Heatwave claimed 61 lives across Telangana this year

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The intense heat that prevailed during summer has claimed the lives of 61 people in the State.

Of the total 61, Karimnagar topped the list with 47 deaths followed by Warangal and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts with three deaths each. Hyderabad has registered only one death, according to reports that were received from Collector’s office in each district to the Telangana Disaster Management department.

These deaths were confirmed by a three-member panel comprising a government doctor, Tahsildhar and Sub-Inspector of the police station concerned where the persons died. The deaths were result of illness that was suffered by victims when the day temperatures touched almost 46 degree Celsius during peak summer.

The Disaster Management department is taking necessary steps to pay compensation of Rs.50,000 to the bereaved family members under ‘Apadhbandu’ scheme.

Instructions have been to the revenue staff at the Collectorate office in each district to forward details of the persons who died due to sunstroke to complete formalities for paying compensation. “We are waiting for the response from the revenue staff to disburse cheques,” an official said.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has collected information on cases and deaths due to heat related illnesses of vulnerable States from March 15 to June 30. Telangana stood in second position with respect to number of deaths after Bihar.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the numbers of death due to heat wave have declined significantly during 2016-2018 due to a series of steps taken by the Central and State governments. In 2016, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines for ‘Preparation of action plan – prevention and management of heat wave’. A set of revised guidelines were issued in 2017.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued ‘Guidelines on prevention and management of heat related illnesses’ in 2015 and 13 State governments have prepared action plan and implementing it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter