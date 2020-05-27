Heatwave: Weatherman sounds ‘stay home’ alert in Telangana

By | Published: 12:19 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The practice of staying home will be beneficial not just to combat the Covid-19 pandemic but to avoid the scorching sun, which is getting all the more fierce across the State as summer peaks.

The situation is such that the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Hyderabad, has advised citizens not to venture out and if at all one has to go out, to cover the head and face properly. It has also asked those going out to keep oneself hydrated with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS), homemade drinks such as lassi, lemonade or buttermilk.

RMC Director K Naga Ratna asked the public to drink sufficient water, even if one is not thirsty. “Stay indoors as much as possible and wear lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothes,” she said.

With some districts in the State reeling under heatwave conditions, officials have said persons with heart, kidney or liver disease who are on fluid-restricted diets or have a problem with fluid retention need to consult doctors before increasing their liquid intake.

“If you have to go out for essential work, try to schedule it during the cooler hours of the day. Avoid going out during peak hours, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. Also, avoid cooking during peak hours, and open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area adequately,” officials said.

For the last six days, the temperatures have remained above 42 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature on Monday night was 29.6 degrees Celsius. In the city, Subhash Nagar recorded the highest temperature at 43.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Saroornagar Qutbullapur and Asmanghad.

Districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Nizamabad and Jagtial witnessed temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius. The heatwave conditions were likely to prevail in several districts for the next three days, officials said.

Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district registered a maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius. Adilabad’s Jainath mandal recorded 46 degrees Celsius while Mamada and Laxmanachanda mandal of Nirmal district saw a mercury level of 45.9 degrees Celsius. Jannaram mandal in Mancherial district recorded 45.9 degrees Celsius.

