Heavy ceasefire violation at two locations in Poonch: Army sources

Srinagar: Heavy ceasefire violation was reported from two locations in Poonch on Monday, Indian Army sources said.

In general area of Delina Chowk, a terrorist was apprehended after a joint check-post manned by police and Army drew fire from a truck. Another terrorist entered a nearby locality, sources added.

One AK 47 and one pistol were recovered.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have stated that one of the two persons who were abducted by terrorists in Tral, yesterday, has been shot dead. Search for the other person is underway.

Moreover, sources said that one truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone-pelting criminals. Two individuals also injured in Pampore and Hawal, Srinagar by similar mob.