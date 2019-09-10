Heavy inflows into Jurala, Srisailam

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Srisailam dam and Nagarjunasagar project are full to the brim again. However, despite heavy inflows, they could not retain any water as the two common projects have been left with a flood cushion of hardly one tmc each. The flood flow was being let out lifting six of the 12 crest gates at Srisailam and 16 of the 26 gates at NSP.

Quoting the flood forecast reports, Chief Engineer of the Nagarjunasagar project Narsimha Rao said the flood flow may continue for the next two to three days more or less in the same volume. There were heavy rains in the catchment of the river for the past 10 days.

Krishna river was in spate brining heavy flood to fill all the projects right from Almatti in Karnataka to Prakasam Barrage in Andhra Pradesh less than a month ago.

The inflows into Jurala at 6 pm on Tuesday were 2.65 lakh cusecs. An outflow of 2.52 lakh cusecs was being maintained at the project. The inflows into the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar were 3.90 lakh cusecs 4.13 lakh cusecs as against an out flow of 4.2 lakh cusecs and 4.1 lakh cusecs respectively.

At Jurala the present level stood at 1044.32 ft as against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 1,045 ft. The present storage level was 9.23 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 9.66 tmc. At Srisailam the level stood at 884.80 ft as against the FRL of 885 ft while the storage level was 214.84 tmc as against gross storage capacity of 215.81 tmc. At NSP the level was 589.80 ft as against the FRL of 590 ft while the storage level was 311.45 tmc as against the gross storage capacity of 312.05 tmc.

