Heavy inflows into Jurala, Srisailam after discharges from Narayanpur

Hyderabad: Massive inflows of flood water due to heavy rains in the catchment areas of River Krishna continued to push the water levels up in almost all the irrigation projects in Telangana State on Saturday. In all, 28 gates at the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) in Gadwal-Jogulamba district were lifted on Saturday to discharge huge quantities of flood water into Srisailam.

Over 2,25,348 cusecs has been released from the project which had inflows of 2,10,000 cusecs of water. The PJP is presently holding 4.515 TMC of water against its gross storage capacity of 8.222 TMC following discharge of flood water to the tune of 2,20,620 cusecs from Narayanpur dam in Karnataka, which is receiving inflows of 2,00,000 cusecs from Almatti.

With the steady inflows from PJP, Srisialam reservoir is receiving of 98,765 cusecs and discharging 42,428 cusecs. The current water level in Srisailam was 849.57 feet, and the available water 79.08 TMC. At Nagarjuna Sagar which caters to Nalgonda and Khammam ayacut under its left bank canal, the water level was 557.90 feet and current storage was 227.52 TMC. Inflows into Sagar was 38,140 cusecs and outflows 4,084 cusecs.

Meanwhile, projects on River Godavari and its tributaries have been receiving moderate to considerable inflows from catchment areas. At Sriramsagar Project, the inflow was 1,192 cusecs and outflow 6,572 cusecs, Sripada Yellampalli inflows was 20,438 cusecs and outflow 15,332 cusecs and Kaddam reservoir is receiving 359 cusecs and discharging 993 cusecs.

