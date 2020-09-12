Heavy inflows into Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam gates lifted

On Saturday five gates of the Srisailam reservoir have been partially lifted up to ten feet and water has been released downstream

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Hyderabad: With heavy inflows from upper riparian States and rains in catchment areas of river Krishna the Srisailam reservoir is brimming with flood water. On Saturday five gates of the project have been partially lifted up to ten feet and water has been released downstream. The Present water level in the reservoir was 884.81 feet against a Full Reservoir level (FRL) of 885 feet and the available quantum of water in the project was 212.91 tmc against 216 tmc.

The project was receiving 1,05,834 cusecs from Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP), and 53,512 cusecs from Sunkesula. The outflows were 1,39,230 cusecs through Right Bank Hydroelectric unit and 30,595 cusecs to Nagarjuna Sagar. On the other hand the total inflow into Nagarjuna Sagar on Saturday was 214,561 cusecs and the same amount is being released from the project. Pulichintala is also receiving heavy inflows of 78,778 cusecs and outflow from the project was 50,246 cusecs.

However the discharges from two main projects in Karnataka that have been releasing heavily into Telangana projects have dwindled . The inflow into Almatti was only 47,150 cusecs and it was discharging 43,088 cusecs into Narayanpur. Narayanpur was receiving 25,888 cusecs and discharging 24,107 cusecs.

On the other hand SRSP on Godavari was receiving 26,117 cusecs and was discharging the same amount. Yellampalli was receiving 6,240 cusecs and discharging the same amount. Inflows into Lower Manair were insignificant where as Kaddam is receiving 923 cusecs against an outflow of 891 cusecs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .