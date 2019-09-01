Heavy rain alert across Telangana

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing a warning till Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rains were witnessed at several parts of the State throughout Sunday, forcing people to remain indoors in many places.

Denizens of Hyderabad too spent their Sunday evening at home as rains lashed Kompally, Trimulgherry, Parade Grounds, Musheerabad, Champapet, Saroornagar, Banjara Hills and Gachibowli, to name a few areas. Roads were flooded as the municipal staff along with traffic police toiled to clear waterlogging and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Similar conditions prevailed in the districts as well, with some remote areas in erstwhile districts of Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam being cut-off from rest of the world due to incessant rain.

