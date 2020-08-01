Heavy rain inundates Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: The drizzle and occasional spells that kept recurring through the week culminated in heavy rains that lashed the city throughout the day on Saturday.

August, one of the peak months for monsoon, announced its arrival on the right note, with what could be described as one of the most intense rainfalls of the season so far.

The weekend began on a cloudy note and as the day progressed, dark clouds gathered and different parts of the city received heavy rain. In some parts, it rained nonstop for almost two hours and apart from bringing the traffic to a complete halt, left many areas stranded with water-logged roads.

With the Southwest Monsoon continuing to be active over the State, the rains were almost widespread with even the suburbs receiving an intense lashing. Across the city, the sight of two-wheelers and pedestrians seeking shelter from the rain under flyovers, bridges and in front of shops and buildings, turned out to be common.

Till 5 pm on Saturday, KPHB recorded the highest rainfall of 86.5 mm, followed by Balaji Nagar (83.5 mm), Hafeezpet (80.3 mm) and Bandlaguda (80 mm) according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS). Apart from waterlogging, incidents of drainage overflowing were reported in some low lying areas such as parts including Balaji Nagar.

India Meteorological Department officials attributed the weather conditions to the formation of a trough from Marathwada to North Tamil Nadu covering interior Karnataka. A weather warning from the department said there was a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in the State for the next four days. According to IMD data, Hyderabad has received a rainfall of 366.5 mm against normal 279.1 mm since the advent of the monsoon, while the average rainfall in the State stood at 446.2 mm as against a normal of 375.3 mm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .