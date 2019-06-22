Heavy rain leaves Hyderabad streets flooded

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:20 am

Hyderabad: With city receiving 10.5 cm rainfall in just one hour on Friday evening, many low lying areas and streets, especially those in Gachibowli, Hitec City and others were flooded, causing inconvenience to people and traffic flow in different areas. The city’s storm water drain network was only equipped to handle two cm rainfall in one hour.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner M Dana Kishore, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar and other senior officials inspected the flooded areas including Kukatpally, Hitec City, Shilparamam, Gachibowli on Saturday to ascertain reasons for flooding.

GHMC Commissioner said due to the sudden heavy rains, Barla Kunta and Thummidi Kunta lakes were filled to the brim and excess water overflowed into the streets. Accordingly, employees returning home after work were caught unaware and got stuck in the flooded streets.

During the three-hour inspection, officials found that cables in drains were obstructing the free flow of rain water. At the drain opposite to Hitec City, there were Transco cables and at Hotel Raddisson, cables pertaining to private cable operators were found to be affecting the flow of water.

Officials assured that all the encroachments on the drains in the above areas will be cleared immediately. This apart, officials said, alternate routes were being identified to divert and ensure free flow of traffic during heavy rains.

Nearly 85 per cent of nala desiltation works have been completed, said Kishore.

After the inspection, officials discussed permanent and temporary measures to be taken up to avoid flooding and ensure free flow of water.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter