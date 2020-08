Heavy rain lights up hope for crops in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Karimnagar: Very heavy to heavy rainfall has been recorded in erstwhile Karimnagar district in the last 24 hours. The highest rainfall of 130 mm was registered in Chigurumamidi followed by Bornapalli with 119 mm and Renikunta with 113.5 mm. While Kandikatkoor of Rajanna-Sircilla recieved108 mm, Ellandakunta saw104.5 mm.

In Karimnagar, Khasimpet received 99.6 mm rainfall, Venkepalli 93.8 mm, Nustulapur 71.8 mm, Asifnagar 62.5 mm, Chinthakunta 60.5 mm, Indurthy 52 mm, Gangadhara 47.3 mm, and Jammikunta 46.8 mm. Marthanpet of Rajanna-Sircilla recorded 96.3 mm rainfall, followed by Manala 85.5 mm, Peddur 85 mm, Vemulawada rural 84.8 mm, Marrigadda 82.6 mm, Veernapalli 80.5 mm, Gajasingaram 77.5 mm, Nerella 75.3 mm, Sircilla 68.8 mm, Boinpalli 68.6 mm, Gambhiraopet 68 mm, Naziabad 67.4 mm, Rudrangi 67 mm, Nampalli 66.4 mm, Avunoor 55.8 mm, Namapur 55.8 mm, Vattemla 52.8 mm and Yellareddypet 49 mm.

While 54 mm rainfall was recorded in Mutharam of Peddapalli district, 42.5 mm rain reported in Bhojannapet, 42.5 mm in Odela, 36.5 mm in Kunaram, 35 mm in Srirampur, 33.5 mm in Eliged and 32.5 mm rain was recorded in Kamanpur. In Jagitial district, Godhuru received 41.8 mm rain followed by Metpalli 36 mm, Korutla 32.3 mm, Pudur 30.3 mm, Thirmalapur 30 mm and Medipalli 29.5 mm.

A farmer from Parveda, Kothapalli Narsaiah said rain would help the standing crops especially cotton. Owner of three acres land, Narsaiah cultivated cotton and was eagerly awaiting rain.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .