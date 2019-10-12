Heavy rain to lash Telangana on Saturday

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to receive heavy rains even as the South West monsoon approached its withdrawal period. A record rainfall of 10.6 cm was reported from Venkatapuram, on the northern side of Hyderabad, while neighbouring Alwal received 8.3 cm on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at a few places in the State on Saturday too. The heavy rains are due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the neighbourhood, IMD said in a weather bulletin released in the evening.

