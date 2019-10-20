Heavy rainfall recorded in Geesugonda Mandal

By | Published: 3:51 pm 5:28 pm

Warangal Rural: Very heavy rain was recorded from Friday 8 am to Saturday 8 am in Geesugonda mandal in the district.

The recorded rainfall was 19.02 cm. It was followed by Narsampet mandal that recorded 15.3 cm and 11.02 cm in Duggondi mandal.

Following the heavy downpour, paddy, cotton and maize crops were damaged severely. Maize stocked up for sale at market yards and at the drying yards was soaked in the water causing losses to the farmers.

Rainfall mm given below

Parkal : 19.4

Shyampet. :. 48.4

Geesugonda. :. 190.2

Atmakur. :. 46.4

Duggondi. :. 110.2

Nallabelly. :. 107.2

Narsampet. :. 153.2

Khanapur. :. 93.6

Chennaraopet:. 36.4

Sangem. :. 50.4

Wardhannapet. :. 82.0

Rayaparthy. :. 22.4

Parvathagiri. :. 20.4

Nekkonda. :. 30.2

