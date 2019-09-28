Heavy rains batter Hyderabad roads

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: With the rains taking a day’s break at the end of a busy week, the situation in many areas in the city has improved though it is yet to return to complete normalcy in a few localities like Shirdi Nagar, East Anandbagh, Maruthi Nagar and Khairatabad.

Though the rain water has receded, slushy conditions prevail in many areas like MS Maktha, Prakash Nagar. At Shirdi Nagar in East Anandbagh, a few houses are still inundated and streets are still under sheets of water.

“Save for fogging for some time, officials have not set up any camp or initiated any measure to restore normalcy,” a resident of Shirdi Nagar, JLN Murthy fumed. The situation in the neighbouring NMDC colony improved marginally with the rain water receding.

At CIB Quarters, Maruthi Nagar in Khairatabad, residents still have to walk through knee-deep water. Municipal corporation officials are dewatering the water using pumps since Saturday morning.

Roads, on the other hand, remained battered and out of shape in several areas across the city. With no certainty over the rains staying away, repairs are likely to take time and that is one thing citizens are fuming over. At the same time, though many vented their anger at the situation and blamed poor infrastructure for their predicament, the city’s spirit that is helping it through the tough situation is also coming in for praise from many quarters.

Many are pointing out on social media that compared to other metros like Mumbai, Pune and others, Hyderabad has stood strong amid heavy rains. This, some said, were due to the prompt response from civic bodies when it began raining.

The GHMC, before the monsoon, had constituted 153 monsoon emergency teams, 13 Disaster Response Force teams and arranged over 200 water pump sets to take up relief measures effectively. These initiatives are paying off with many residents appreciating the good work done by DRF personnel.

A Twitter user who calls himself Arjun Reddy tweeted “Great job done by GHMC EVDM teams!” while another Twitter user AVS Akhil said “GHMC teams are on field. Gratitude to the staff who are doing their duties amidst heavy rains. Kudos.”

Sharing images of vehicles floating in rain water in Pune and Mumbai, Jagan Reddy tweeted: “Looks like Hyderabad is far better than Pune and other cities in handling floods.”

KTR flags off DRF’s two-wheeler wing

Hyderabad: After taking up rescue and relief measures during heavy rains, saving wild animals and pets, GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel will now undergo training in executing rescue operations during building collapse incidents and other calamities.

About 30 DRF persons will be selected for this training programme. They will undergo a three-month training programme to be conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other Central government agencies. The idea is to make the DRF teams handle all calamities effectively and professionally. They are being supplied with necessary tools and in the future as well all equipment will be given to them to take up rescue and relief measures, said GHMC EVDM Director Viswajit Kampati.

After Mumbai, Hyderabad is the only city to be equipped with an exclusive Disaster Response Force set up for effectively handling different works during calamities.

Meanwhile, the city’s Disaster Response Force can now rush to emergency spots in double quick time, with an emergency two-wheeler fleet being added to the DRF’s stables on Saturday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan flagged off six two wheelers, which are equipped with hacksaw blades, tree cutters, water pump sets and other tools at a function held at the Training and Transport yard.

The two-wheeler wing, officials said, was intended for quick response and for the DRF to reach the spot in quick time and act on basic operations like cutting tree branches which obstruct the flow of traffic, and clear water-logging.

