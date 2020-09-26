Heavy rains bringing good inflows into reservoirs in Telangana

At the flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) the inflows into Lakshmi (Medigada) barrage were 2,50,000 lakh cusecs and same quantity has been discharged by lifting 46 gates out of 85 gates

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have proved to be a boon to the reservoirs of various projects in the State. Projects on Godavari and Krishna and their tributaries on Saturday were receiving good to heavy inflows and the reservoirs are brimming with flood water.

At the flagship Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) the inflows into Lakshmi (Medigada) barrage were 2,50,000 lakh cusecs and same quantity has been discharged by lifting 46 gates out of 85 gates . According to KLIS Superintending Engineer Ramana Reddy, the barrage is holding 5 tmc of water against its capacity of 16.17 tmc. At Saraswathi (Annaram) barrage the inflows were 1,00,000 cusecs. Outflows of 1,00,000 cusecs were discharged downstream by lifting 22 gates out of 66 gates. The quantum of water available in Saraswathi barrage was 6.6 tmc.

At Parvathi (Sundilla) barrage of KLIS the inflow and out flow were 1,02,000 cusecs , water was let down stream by opening 60 gates out of 74 gates. The quantum of water available on Saturday was 6.8 tmc out of a total capacity of 8.83 tmc. In other projects on Godavari too the inflows continued. At SRSP 98.78 per cent of the reservoir was full and the inflows were 64,385 cusecs and outflows were 47,302 cusecs. At Sripada Yellampalli 92.15 per cent of the reservoir was full and inflows were 1,17,614 cusecs and outflows were 1,02,170 cusecs. At Lower Manair the reservoir was brimming with 98.77 per cent of its capacity, while the inflow was 71,809 cusecs the outflow was 1,13,223 cusecs.

On the other hand on river Krishna, projects from upper riparian State Karnataka continued to dump flood water in Telangana projects. Outflows from Almatti were 56,838 cuses and outflows from Narayanpur were 1,39,400 cusecs which might go up to 2,00,000 cusecs by Saturday night. At Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) the inflows were heavy at 1,92,000 cusecs and outflows were 2,24,345 cusecs released through 27 gates. Power house was utilizing 27,775 cusecs.

Srisailam was receiving 1,89,776 cusecs and outflow was 1,77,176 cusecs. Quantum of water available in the project was 215.33 tmc which is approximately 99.78 per cent of the reservoir capacity.Nagarjuna Sagar was receiving 93,538 cusecs of water and was discharging 1,21,205 cusecs. The reservoir has 310.55 tmc of water. Pulichintala was receiving 1,42,233 cusecs and was discharging 1,70,761 cusecs. The quantum of water available at Pulichintala was 45.05 tmc of water out of its full capacity of 45.77 tmc.

