Heavy rains to continue across Telangana

By | Published: 8:16 pm 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: The current spell of heavy rains over parts of Telangana will continue for at least one more day, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In its forecast till September 7 issued on Tuesday, the IMD said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Rajanna-Sircilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Rural and Urban Warangal, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Suryapet and Khammam districts.

The southwest monsoon, the IMD said, was normal over the State and the present weather conditions were likely to result in light to moderate rain or even thundershowers at many places in the State till Saturday. The monsoon has been active over the State with a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal with its shear zone lying along 18 and 20 degrees north latitudes.

Hyderabad lies just a shade south of the lower limit of this zone at 17.38 degrees north latitude.

The IMD said heavy rain of up to seven centimetres was reported since Monday in parts of Nirmal and Nizamabad districts with the two, along with many other districts, receiving rainfall of up to one centimetre or more.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter