Heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:56 pm 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Heavy rains continued to lash the city leaving several streets waterlogged and affecting traffic flow in different parts of the city on Friday evening.

Following the rains, a few trees got uprooted in different areas including at TRT Colony, Ramnagar and other areas, and complaints of water logging were reported from many areas. The GHMC monsoon emergency teams and Disaster Response Force teams swung into action and cleared water stagnation and uprooted trees.

In city, Bolarum received the highest rainfall of 55.8 mm followed by Alwal Telecom Colony which recorded 50.8 mm and Chilukanagar in Uppal, which received 33.5 mm. According to Met department, the weather on Saturday could be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle.

