Heavy rains damage paddy, maize crops in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Nizamabad: Heavy rains have damaged paddy and maize crops in various mandals of erstwhile Nizamabad. On Thursday night, 2.35 cm average rainfall was recorded in Nizamabad district; 7.7 cm in Navipet, 7.5 cm in Nizamabad Rural, 5 cm in Sadashiv Nagar and 4 cm in Nizamabad city.

Nearly 150 acres of paddy fields were damaged in Bhavanipet village of Lingampet mandal, Kamareddy district.

In Kalooru village, Nizamabad Rural, nearly 500 acres of paddy crop was damaged. In Navipet mandal too paddy crop was damaged in many villages. Farmers are facing problems due to the stagnated water in the fields.

Paddy crop was also damaged in Bodhan and Makloor mandals while maize crop was damaged on platforms in Talweda village of Nandipet mandal.

Agriculture officials visited the spots to assess the damaged crops.

