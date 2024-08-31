Heavy rains expected to lash Hyderabad overnight

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for the city on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 09:39 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With heavy rains continuing to batter various districts across Telangana, Hyderabad is bracing for intense showers overnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert for the city on Sunday.

Several districts in Telangana are already experiencing extreme weather conditions, with the IMD issuing a red alert for multiple regions. Suryapet has recorded a massive 250 mm of rainfall, while Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Mulugu, Kamareddy, Warangal, and Jangaon are also facing relentless downpours., indicating a heightened risk of severe weather.

In light of the heavy rains forecast, authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. The expected downpour is likely to result in waterlogging and significant disruptions across various parts of Hyderabad, impacting daily life and transport.

The IMD has also warned of potential hazards such as traffic congestion, slippery roads, and the possibility of falling trees and electric poles. Residents are advised to stay informed through official updates and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of adverse weather.