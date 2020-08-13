Heavy rains for Telangana for next five days: IMD

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Copious rains lashed most parts of North Telangana and a few parts of South Telangana districts on Wednesday. The widespread rains since Tuesday are likely to continue for the next five days under the influence of multiple weather systems persisting over the State and its neighbourhood.

Very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem district since Tuesday. The highest rainfall of 12 cm was recorded in Burgampadu, followed by 11 cm each in Aswapuram and Bhadrachalam over the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the southwest Monsoon has been normal over the State which is very likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places during the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed at several places in the districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumram Bhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet covering the northern districts of Telangana State.

Similar situation is likely to continue till Friday morning. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at a few places during the period. Thereafter, heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana till Monday.

As on Wednesday, the State received an actual rainfall of 533.9 mm against normal rainfall of 456.1 mm resulting in 17 per cent excess rainfall. While Mulugu district received highest rainfall of 807.6 mm, Nalgonda district recorded lowest rainfall of 300.4 mm since June 1.

The Met officials stated that a north­south though extending upto 3.1 km above mean sea level runs from north Bihar to West Central Bay of Bengal across Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Northwest Bay of Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation between 4.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level lies over north west and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts. “Under the influence of the above two systems, a low pressure area is likely to form over north west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood by Thursday, resulting in widespread rains across the State,” the IMD officials added. The east­west shear zone has already become disorganised.

